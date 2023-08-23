Pacemaker Lead Infection: A Complication of Elderly Discitis After a Fall

The following is a summary of “A pacemaker lead infection as a complication of a discitis post fall in an elderly: A case report,” published in the June 2023 issue of Family Medicine and Primary Care by Hamieh et al.

The global population is aging, and geriatric care has become a medical challenge as new pathologies, risk factors, treatments, and approaches are investigated. Falls in older people, which are a prevalent cause of fractures, dependency, morbidity, and mortality in this population, should be one of the essential topics covered in the book. The chapter on autumn is expansive and can be further classified.

This article focuses on one of the complications, namely discitis following vertebral fracture. The patient under study was a 78-year-old female admitted to the geriatric ward for a vertebral fracture following an accident. A spinal infection exacerbated the hospitalization, and then a rare disease of the pacemaker led. Fractures of the vertebrae are prevalent in older people, whether spontaneously or as a result of trauma.

Although surgical or conservative treatment options are available, complications are common and can be fatal. Discitis is a medical challenge due to the difficulty in isolating germs, managing pain, and potentially deadly infection and inflammation in frail geriatric patients. In the senior population, fall prevention is crucial because a simple slip can have devastating consequences. Understanding the potential complications associated with falls is vital for effective management.

Source: journals.lww.com/jfmpc/Fulltext/2023/06000/A_pacemaker_lead_infection_as_a_complication_of_a.36.aspx