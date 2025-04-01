Pain and Function Outcomes of Auricular Acupressure in OAs

Photo Credit: Freepcik

The following is a summary of “Auricular Point Acupressure for Older Adults with Chronic Low Back Pain: A Randomized Controlled Trial,” published in the March 2025 issue of Pain Medicine by Kawi et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the efficacy of auricular point acupressure (APA) in older adults (OAs) with chronic low back pain (cLBP).

They randomized participants (≥60 years) with cLBP in a 1:1:1 ratio to targeted auricular point acupressure (T-APA, n=92), non-targeted APA (NT-APA, n=91), or a waitlist education control (n=89), with follow-up at 6 months (6M). The APA groups received 4 weekly APA sessions, while the control group attended 4 weekly educational sessions. Primary outcomes included pain and function.

The results showed that among 272 participants (174 women [64%]; mean [SD] age 70.0 [6.95] years; 62% non-White), the T-APA group had significant pain reduction from baseline to post-intervention and 1M follow-up by 1.73 and 1.26 points (P ≤0.001), respectively. The NT-APA group achieved similar pain improvements. Functional improvement was significant at post-intervention for both T-APA and NT-APA groups by 1.89 (P =0.04) and 2.68 points (P =0.004), respectively, minimal at 1M follow-up, but significant at 6M. No statistical differences were observed between the APA groups. Both APA groups had higher responder rates for pain and function at post-intervention and 1M follow-up compared to the control group (odds ratio ranged from 2.11 to 6.32), with sustained effects at 6M follow-up.

Investigators concluded that APA treatments significantly improved pain and function compared to control, with effects sustained at 6 months, and should be recommended as a nonpharmacologic therapy for OAs with cLBP.

