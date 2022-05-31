Post-operative discomfort was one of the most serious issues faced by patients with coronary artery bypass graft surgery. For a study, researchers sought to determine how post-operative pain interfered with daily activities and dependency levels in patients who had coronary artery bypass graft surgery. There were 65 individuals who underwent CABG surgery. The study included 65 patients who underwent coronary artery bypass graft surgery and agreed to participate in the study at a university hospital’s Cardiovascular Surgery Ward between April 15, 2016, and April 15, 2017. Data was collected using a Data Collection Form, the Brief Pain Inventory (PI-SF) short form, and the Katz Activities of Daily Living Index (ADL). Face-to-face interviews on postoperative day 1 and phone interviews on postoperative days 7 and 15 were used to collect data. During the post-operative phase, patients expressed high satisfaction levels with pain management. However, the majority of the patients had stinging pain in the sternum after surgery. On all postoperative days (P=.000), the worst, most minor, and average pain in the previous 24 hours were significant. For the worst pain in the last 24 hours, paired comparisons of the first and seventh days were significant (P=.000). Average and current pain were significantly different in all surgical days’ paired comparisons (P=.000). Patients were semi-dependent on the first post-operative day, and their independence level increased after discharge due to post-operative discomfort interfering with ADL. Even though patients were satisfied with their pain treatment following surgery, they continued to have post-operative discomfort that interfered with their everyday activities.

