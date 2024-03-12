Pain, Resilience, and FM: Exploring the Interplay for Enhanced Understanding

The following is a summary of “Evaluating the Interaction Between Pain Intensity and Resilience on the Impact of Pain in the Lives of People With Fibromyalgia,” published in the March 2024 issue of Pain by Teixeira et al.

Recent theories suggest that resilience is a tool for fighting negative thought patterns and vulnerabilities that hinder pain adjustment.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to explore how resilience, pain, and functionality are interconnected in individuals with fibromyalgia (FM).

They conducted a cross-sectional online survey of individuals engaged in Brazilian FM virtual support groups on Facebook in May 2018. The level of resilience was measured using the Connor-Davidson Resilience Scale. The Brief Pain Inventory measured the average pain and the level of pain interference in participants’ lives (DIPLP). The connection between these three variables was examined through multivariable robust linear regression, adjusting for 21 potential confounders.

The results showed that among 2,176 participants with FM, resilience was linked to a decreased DIPLP (β: -0.38, 95% CI: -0.54 to -0.22, P<0.001) but not to average pain scores (β: -0.01, 95% CI: -0.18 to 0.16, P=0.93). A significant interaction between resilience and average pain levels on the DIPLP was noted, indicating a stronger protective association of resilience among those with null-to-mild pain compared to those with moderate and severe pain levels.

Investigators concluded the challenge of the link between low resilience and pain in FM, highlighting complex interactions and the need for future research tailored to individuals.

Source: journals.lww.com/clinicalpain/abstract/2024/03000/evaluating_the_interaction_between_pain_intensity.2.aspx