Pallet of Cinder Blocks Falls onto Patient Hand

Patient Case

This patient arrived at the ER early in the morning after a pallet of cinder blocks slipped off a forklift and landed on his left second and third fingers. Although an X-ray was not obtained, it was clear that both distal phalanges were completely destroyed and could not be salvaged. The patient was treated with intramuscular hydromorphone and a vigorous digital block before being emergently repaired by an orthopedic hand surgeon in the operating room.