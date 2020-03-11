PANAMA CITY (Reuters) – Panama’s health ministry said on Tuesday that it has confirmed the country’s first death from the coronavirus, and that in addition there are seven new cases of individuals testing positive for the virus in the Central American nation.

Health Minister Rosario Turner on Monday confirmed the first case of someone testing positive in Panama in a case described as relatively minor, stressing that the government seeks to be transparent about the spread of coronavirus.

Of the people known to have the disease, Turner said on Tuesday, one is seriously ill and was admitted to an intensive care unit.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Tom Hogue)