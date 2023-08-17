Pancreatic Steatosis: Unveiling the Complexities in Pancreatology

The following is a summary of “Fatty change of the pancreas: the Pandora’s box of pancreatology,” published in the July 2023 issue of Gastroenterology & Hepatology by Petrov et al.

The prevention of common pancreatic diseases or the interception of their progression is as appealing in theory as it is challenging to achieve in clinical practice. The primary obstacle has been a limited comprehension of targets combined with myriad interconnected factors linked to the progression of pancreatic disorders. Over the past decade, mounting evidence has indicated the presence of distinct morphological characteristics, specific biomarkers, and intricate associations related to fat accumulation within the pancreas.

Pancreatic steatosis has also been demonstrated to impact at least 16% of the worldwide population. This understanding has confirmed the crucial significance of pancreatic steatosis in cases of acute pancreatitis, chronic pancreatitis, pancreatic carcinoma, and diabetes mellitus. The hypothesis of pancreatic diseases originating from intrapancreatic fat (PANDORA), proposed in this Personal View, encompasses various medical disciplines to address these diseases. A novel comprehensive comprehension of pancreatic ailments is optimally situated to drive pancreatology forward with enduring research breakthroughs and clinical advancements.

Pancreatic steatosis (hereafter referred to as steatotic pancreas) is the most prevalent pancreatic pathology, with an estimated prevalence of 16% in general populations. Approximately 50% of individuals with steatotic pancreas exhibit a lean physique, and investigations conducted in the past ten years have questioned the notion that fatty pancreas is solely a result of obesity. These observations prompt healthcare professionals to adopt a comprehensive approach to assessing the pancreas, comprehend the extensive ramifications of pancreatic steatosis, and provide patients with informed guidance accordingly. This Personal View presents evidence-based corollaries and epistemological implications of adipose tissue accumulation in the pancreas.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S246812532300064X