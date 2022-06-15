Panitumumab was superior to bevacizumab when added to mFOLFOX6 as first-line therapy in patients with RAS wild-type metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), especially in patients with left-sided tumors. The results of the phase 3 PARADIGM trial support mFOLFOX6 plus panitumumab as first-line therapy in patients with RAS wild-type left-sided mCRC.

Adding an EGFR inhibitor or VEGF inhibitor to chemotherapy improves the overall survival (OS) of patients with mCRC significantly [1]. In patients with RAS wild-type, left-sided, colorectal tumors, the benefit of an EGFR inhibitor may be enriched [2]. The phase 3 PARADIGM trial assessed this matter by randomizing 823 patients with RAS wild-type metastatic colorectal cancer 1:1 to mFOLFOX6 and the EGFR inhibitor panitumumab or to mFOLFOX6 plus the VEGF inhibitor bevacizumab. In total, 604 patients had left-sided tumors. The primary endpoints of this trial were OS in the left-sided population and OS in the overall population. Dr. Takayuki Yoshino (National Cancer Center Hospital East, Japan) presented the results.

After 5 years of follow-up, panitumumab performed better than bevacizumab in terms of median OS in both the left-sided population (37.9 months vs 34.3 months; HR 0.82; P=0.031) and the overall population (36.2 vs 31.3; HR 0.84; P=0.030). The OS curves of the 2 treatment regimens separated after 28 months. In contrast, the median progression-free survival did not differ between treatment regimens: left-sided population (13.7 months vs 13.2 months; HR 0.98); overall population (12.9 vs 12.0; HR 1.01). According to Dr. Yoshino, this result was expected by the research group. Other efficacy outcomes favored the panitumumab arm, especially in the left-sided sub-population, in whom response rates were 80.2% versus 68.6%. Interestingly, an exploratory analysis of OS in the right-sided population did not display a benefit of panitumumab over bevacizumab (20.2 months vs 23.2 months; HR 1.09).

No new safety issues were observed for the treatment regimens. In the panitumumab arm, 71.8% of the patients experienced ≥ grade 3 adverse events compared with 64.9% of the patients in the bevacizumab arm. The treatment discontinuation rates due to adverse events were 23.8% and 18.4% in the panitumumab arm and bevacizumab arm, respectively. Acne-like dermatitis, paronychia, dry skin, and hypomagnesemia were more often observed in patients on panitumumab.

