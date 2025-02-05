PanOptix vs Synergy IOLs in Visual Acuity, Satisfaction, and Side Effects

Photo Credit: Ogtay Mammadov

The following is a summary of “Visual Outcomes and Patient Satisfaction of Two Continuous Range of Vision Intraocular Lenses,” published in the January 2025 issue of Ophthalmology by Micheletti et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to compare visual outcomes with PanOptix and Synergy to determine non-inferiority.

They enrolled patients who received bilateral implantation with either PanOptix or Synergy intraocular lenses (IOLs) and were at least 5 months post-surgery. Inclusion criteria required the postoperative spherical equivalent of ±0.50D and astigmatism ≤0.75D in both eyes. Postoperative assessments included binocular uncorrected and distance-corrected visual acuities at a distance, intermediate (60cm), and near (40cm and 33cm), binocular defocus curve, along with the quality of vision (QUVID), and spectacle independence (IOLSAT) questionnaires.

The results showed 230 subjects completed the study (153 in the PanOptix group and 77 in the synergy group). Non-inferiority of visual acuities was confirmed for all testing distances, both with and without distance correction. No significant differences were found in binocular defocus curves (P > 0.05). In the PanOptix group, 65% (98/150), 38% (58/152), and 48% (72/151) rated starburst, halo, and glare as “None,” respectively, compared to 49% (37/76), 38% (29/77), and 55% (42/77) in the Synergy group. Vision satisfaction was reported as “Satisfied” or “Very Satisfied” by 89% (136/153) of the PanOptix group and 94% (72/77) of the Synergy group.

Investigators concluded that both PanOptix and Synergy IOLs yielded excellent visual acuities at distance, intermediate, and near, high spectacle independence, and high patient satisfaction, though Synergy IOLs might be associated with a higher incidence of starbursts, blurred vision, and potentially higher visual acuities at extreme near (33 cm).

