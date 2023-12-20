Paradox of irAEs in Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer Receiving Atezolizumab

The following is a summary of “Immune-Related Adverse Events Paradox In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer Patients Receiving Atezolizumab: Analysis Of Individual Participant Data From Imvigor210 And Imvigor211,” published in the April 2023 issue of Urology by Robesti et al.

The emergence of immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) has revolutionized the therapeutic landscape for advanced urothelial cancer. Nevertheless, early patient attrition and predictive factors for treatment response remain elusive. Researchers investigated the correlation between immune-related adverse events (irAEs) and clinical outcomes among patients undergoing ICI therapy, specifically Atezolizumab, for locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma. Moreover, the study group examined the impact of systemic corticosteroid administration on these outcomes.

This analysis leveraged individual participant data from two pivotal trials, IMvigor210 and IMvigor211, encompassing 896 patients receiving Atezolizumab for advanced urothelial cancer. Utilizing multivariable Cox or competing-risks regression, the investigators explored the relationship between irAE occurrence and progression-free survival (PFS), overall survival (OS), and cancer-specific survival (CSS). Additionally, patients experiencing irAEs were stratified based on whether they received systemic corticosteroids.

The results demonstrated a robust inverse association between irAEs and disease progression risk (HR 0.50, 95% CI 0.40-0.61, p<0.001), overall mortality (HR 0.51, 95% CI 0.41-0.64, p<0.001), and cancer-specific mortality (SHR 0.55, 95% CI 0.45-0.72, p<0.001) in multivariable analysis. Notably, systemic corticosteroid administration was not linked to adverse oncological outcomes (PFS: HR 0.92, 95% CI 0.62-1.34, p=0.629; OS: HR 0.86, 95% CI 0.51-1.64, p=0.613; CSS: SHR 0.90, 95% CI 0.60-1.36, p=0.630).

In conclusion, the onset of irAEs during Atezolizumab treatment was significantly associated with improved clinical outcomes among patients with urothelial cancer. Importantly, the administration of systemic corticosteroids did not appear to diminish the positive impact of irAEs on patient outcomes, highlighting their potential as a marker of treatment response.

Source: auajournals.org/doi/10.1097/JU.0000000000003240.11