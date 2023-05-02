The following is a summary of “In the Presence of Parents: Parental Heterosexism and Momentary Negative Affect and Substance Craving Among Sexual Minority Youth,” published in the February 2023 issue of Adolescent Health by Parnes et al.

To determine if the relationship between parental heterosexism and harmful effect and drug-seeking among sexual minority youth (SMY) who use nicotine and other substances is strengthened while the SMY is in the company of their parents, they conducted an in-person study(s). Baseline assessments were taken by SMY (n = 42, ages 15-19) and included questions about their experiences with parental heterosexism (PH) and a 30-day assessment of their immediate environment.

Affective states (such as anger, anxiety, or depression), substance cravings (such as for nicotine, cannabis, or alcohol), and other contextual elements were reported in momentary ecological assessments (e.g., the presence of parents). The study’s hypotheses were analyzed using multilevel logistic regression models. Currently, PH increased the likelihood of reporting anger, despair, a want for cannabis, and a desire for alcohol. In addition, there was a negative correlation between the parental presence and the likelihood of reporting anxiety or depression and a positive correlation between the parental presence and the likelihood of reporting a craving for nicotine.

There was a significant interaction when predicting the likelihood of experiencing anxiety. Youth with low PH were less likely to experience anxiety when their parents were present. The protective effect of parental presence in reducing the likelihood of reporting anxiety declined with increasing PH. Both positive and negative effects of parenting styles on SMY’s unpleasant emotions and drug desires can be observed. A critical factor in promoting healthy growth and decreasing health inequalities among SMY may lie in the quality of the family-based interventions they receive.

