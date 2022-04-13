For a study, researchers sought to assess the change in cognition between glucocerebrosidase (GBA) mutation carriers and noncarriers in Parkinson’s disease with and without subthalamic nucleus deep brain stimulation (STN-DBS). Investigators looked at clinical and genomic data from 12 different datasets. The Mattis Dementia Rating Scale (MDRS) assessed global cognition. GBA carriers with or without DBS (GBA+DBS+, GBA+DBS-) and noncarriers with or without DBS (GBA-DBS+, GBA-DBS-) were classified based on the presence of mutations in GBA. GBA mutant carriers were divided into groups based on the severity of the mutation (risk variant, mild, severe). The rate of change in MDRS scores over time was compared among the groups according to GBA and DBS status and then according to GBA severity and DBS status, using linear mixed modeling. There were 366 participants (58 GBA+DBS+, 82 GBA+DBS-, 98 GBA-DBS+, and 128 GBA-DBS-) who were followed longitudinally (range=36–60 months following surgery). GBA+DBS+ subjects declined 2.02 points/yr more than GBA-DBS- subjects (95% CI=−2.35 to −1.69) using the MDRS, 1.71 points/yr more than GBA+DBS- subjects (95% CI = −2.14 to −1.28) using the MDRS, and 1.49 points/yr more than GBA-DBS+ subjects (95% CI=−1.80 to −1.18) using the MDRS. Even though the study was not randomized, the results imply that the combined effects of GBA mutations and STN-DBS have a harmful influence on cognition. As part of the presurgical decision-making process, the study group recommended that DBS candidates be tested for GBA mutations. GBA mutation carriers should be advised about the potential dangers of STN-DBS so that alternative solutions might be examined.

Source:onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/ana.26302