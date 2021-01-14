The partial cutting and suture technique modification of the cutting and suture technique overcomes the limitations and simplifies the cutting and suture technique’s procedure. However, the available literature has not described the partial cutting and suture technique or evaluated its effectiveness in correcting the caudal septal deviation causing a research gap that needs to be filled. The researchers conducted this study to describe the partial cutting and suture technique and evaluate its effectiveness in correcting caudal septal deviation.

The researchers retrospectively reviewed the medical records of patients who underwent anterior septoplasty using the partial cutting and suture technique. The patients were evaluated with the Nasal Obstructive Symptoms Evaluation (NOSE) scale scores and the acoustic rhinometry preoperatively and three months postoperatively.

Thirty-one patients underwent caudal septoplasty by our novel technique. The NOSE scale score changed from 43.5 to 11.0. The minimal cross-sectional area (MCA) on the convex side changed from 0.49 cm2 to 0.65 cm2.

The study concluded that the partial cutting and suture technique is relatively easy and effectively corrects caudal septal deviation without any complications. These findings will aid the clinicians in making treatment decisions.

Reference: https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/1945892419857694