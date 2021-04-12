A partograph is a graphic representation of labor that health professionals use for monitoring labor progress and fetal and maternal wellbeing. Hence, this study aimed to determine partograph utilization and related factors among obstetric care providers at public health facilities in Southern Ethiopia.

A facility-based cross-sectional study was conducted on 436 health professionals. A simple random sampling method was carried out to select 19 health facilities and study participants from chosen facilities. Data was collected using a pretested structured questionnaire, entered into EPI-data version 3.1, and exported to SPSS version 20.

The overall magnitude of partograph utilization was 54.4%, and finding from data abstraction from a document revealed that out of 18 parameters, only ten parameters were recorded entirely. Type of health facility received on-the-job training on partograph, knowledge about partograph, and favorable attitude toward partograph use were significantly associated with partograph use.

Overall partograph utilization was low, and incomplete recording of required parameters on partograph was observed in this study. Participants who received on-the-job training on partograph, working in a hospital, knowledge about partograph, and favorable attitude toward partograph use were factors affecting partograph use positively.

