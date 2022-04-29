Researchers conducted a post-market prospective, multinational, multicenter, single-arm research. For a study, the researchers sought to determine the long-term safety and effectiveness of spinal cord stimulation for chronic intractable pain in the trunk and/or limbs utilizing a passive recharge burst stimulation method. Subjects had a permanent SCS implant after a successful trial period and were followed up on after 6, 12, 18, and 24 months. After 6 months of treatment, significant gains in physical, mental, and emotional functioning were maintained after 2 years. Scores on the Pain Catastrophizing Scale (PCS) fell below the population average. On the EQ-5D, health-related quality of life improved in all domains, with the mean index score falling within 1 standard deviation of the norm. At all timepoints, pain decrease (on NRS) was statistically significant (P<0.001). Patient-reported pain reduction, expressed as a percentage of improvement in discomfort, was consistent at 60%. Patients reported considerable improvements in all areas of their lives, including activity levels and pain effects. At 24 months, 84% of subjects were satisfied with the operation, and 90% would suggest it. Subjects lowered their chronic pain medication use across the board, with 38% reducing psychotropic and muscle relaxants, 46% reducing analgesic, anti-convulsant, and NSAIDs, and 48% reducing opioid medication. Adverse occurrences happened at a low rate, and there were no unexpected events. B-SCS produced early good outcomes that lasted for a long time. B-SCS was shown to reduce pain intensity and psychological distress, and improve physical function and health-related quality of life using numerous assessment measures.

Source:journals.lww.com/spinejournal/Fulltext/2022/04010/Passive_Recharge_Burst_Spinal_Cord_Stimulation.7.aspx