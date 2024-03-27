Pathogenic Mechanism Reveals NETs Drive ΔNp63+ Basal Cell Hyperplasia in CRS

The following is a summary of “Neutrophil extracellular traps promote ΔNp63+ basal cell hyperplasia in chronic rhinosinusitis,” published in the March 2024 issue of Allergy & Immunology by Lim, et al.

Neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) are observed in chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), yet their role remains uncertain. For a study, researchers sought to investigate the influence of NETs on the CRS epithelium.

Sinonasal biopsy specimens from 45 individuals were immunofluorescence-stained to identify NETs and p63+ basal stem cells. Human nasal epithelial cells were treated with NETs, and their response was assessed using immunofluorescence staining, Western blotting, and quantitative real-time PCR. NET inhibitors were administered in a murine neutrophilic nasal polyp model.

NETs were present in CRS tissues, particularly in non-eosinophilic nasal polyp tissues, and exhibited a positive correlation with p63+ basal cell expression. NETs induced the expansion of Ki-67+p63+ cells. The isoform ΔNp63, predominantly expressed in the nasal epithelium, was regulated by NETs. Treatment with deoxyribonuclease (DNase) I or Sivelestat (NET inhibitors) mitigated the overexpression of ΔNp63+ epithelial stem cells and reduced polyp formation.

The findings suggested that NETs contribute to CRS pathogenesis through basal cell hyperplasia. Targeting NETs may offer a novel approach for treating CRS.

