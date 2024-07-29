Patient–PCP Language Concordance Tied to Better Outcomes

Patient-family physician language concordance is associated with a lower risk for adverse outcomes. Study authors used data from 497,227 home care recipients to examine whether patient-family physician language concordance in a primary care setting is associated with lower hospital-based healthcare utilization and mortality rates. They posted their findings online in BMJ Public Health. The researchers found that those who received language-concordant primary care experienced significantly fewer ED visits (53.1% versus 57.5%), fewer hospitalizations (35.0% versus 37.6%), and lower mortality (14.4% versus 16.6%) compared with non-English, non-French speakers who received language-discordant primary care. Non-English and non-French speakers had lower risks for ED visits (adjusted hazard ratio [aHR], 0.91), hospitalizations (aHR, 0.94), and death (aHR, 0.87) when they received language-concordant primary care. The language of the family physician did not impact the risk of experiencing an ED visit, hospitalization, or death for francophones.

Author Rebecca Shover