Patient Readmission and Resource Utilization After Lumbar Fusion in Socioeconomically Distressed Communities

The following is a summary of “Readmission and Resource Utilization in Patients From Socioeconomically Distressed Communities Following Lumbar Fusion,” published in the May 2023 issue of Spinal Disorders and Techniques by Siegel et al.

The design of the study is a retrospective cohort study. The objective is to determine whether: patients from socioeconomically distressed communities have higher readmission rates or postoperative healthcare resource utilization and patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) differ based on socioeconomic distress. Socioeconomic disparities affect health outcomes, but there is limited evidence demonstrating the impact of socioeconomic distress on postoperative resource utilization or PROMs. Patients who underwent lumbar fusion at a single tertiary academic center between January 1, 2011, and June 30, 2021, were evaluated retrospectively.

The classification of patients was based on the distressed communities index. Recordings were made of hospital readmissions, postoperative prescriptions, patient phone conversations, follow-up office visits, and PROMs. The effects of the distressed communities index on postoperative resource utilization were investigated using multivariate analysis with logistic, negative binomial, or Poisson regression. P<0.05 was chosen as Alpha. There were a total of 4,472 patients included in the analysis. In distressed communities, readmission risk was greater (odds ratio, 1.75; 95% CI, 1.06–2.80; P=0.028).

Patients from distressed communities had worse preoperative (visual analog scale Back, P<0.001) and postoperative (Oswestry disability index, P=0.048; visual analog scale Leg, P=0.013) PROMs, despite similar magnitudes of clinical improvement (odds ratio, 3.94; 95% confidence interval, 1.60–9.72; P=0.003). Patients from distressed communities were significantly more likely to be discharged to a nursing facility or inpatient rehabilitation center (25.5%, P=0.032). Race was not an independent predictor of readmissions (P = 0.228).

