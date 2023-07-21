Patient Survival and Surgeon Quality After Resection for NSCLC

The following is a summary of “Surgeon Quality and Patient Survival After Resection for Non–Small-Cell Lung Cancer,” published in the July 2023 issue of Oncology by Ray, et al.

For a study, researchers investigate the association between surgeon-level intermediate outcomes differences and patient survival variations in curative-intent lung cancer surgery. Additionally, the potential mitigation of these differences through care processes was examined.

They utilized a baseline population-based cohort of patients who underwent surgical resection to establish cut points for surgeon-level performance metrics, including rates of positive margins, nonexamination of lymph nodes, nonexamination of mediastinal lymph nodes, and wedge resections. These cut points were then applied to a subsequent cohort from the same population-based data set to categorize surgeons into three performance groups based on each metric: Group 1 (<25th percentile), Group 2 (25th-75th percentile), and Group 3 (>75th percentile). The sum of these performance scores led to the creation of three surgeon quality tiers: Tier 1 (4-6, low quality), Tier 2 (7-9, intermediate quality), and Tier 3 (10-12, high quality). They utilized chi-squared, Wilcoxon-Mann-Whitney, and Kruskal-Wallis tests to compare patient characteristics across surgeon tiers in both the baseline and subsequent cohorts. Additionally, they employed Cox proportional hazards models to investigate the association between patient survival and surgeon performance tier while adjusting for clinical stage, patient characteristics, and four specific processes.

From 2009 to 2021, 39 surgeons performed 4,082 resections across the baseline and subsequent cohorts. Among the 31 surgeons in the subsequent cohort, five were in tier 1, five in tier 2, and 21 in tier 3 based on their performance metrics. Tier 1 and 2 surgeons had significantly worse outcomes than tier 3 surgeons, with hazard ratios of 1.37 (95% CI, 1.10 to 1.72) and 1.19 (95% CI, 1.00 to 1.43), respectively. However, when specific care processes were considered, the survival differences among surgeon tiers were mitigated, with adjusted hazard ratios of 1.02 (95% CI, 0.8 to 1.3) for tier 1 and 0.93 (95% CI, 0.7 to 1.25) for tier 2.

Using intermediate outcomes metrics, surgeons can be stratified based on performance, enabling targeted process improvement. The approach had the potential to reduce patient survival disparities and improve overall surgical quality and outcomes in lung cancer surgery.

Source: ascopubs.org/doi/full/10.1200/JCO.22.01971