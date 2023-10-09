Patient Traits and Response to ICS/LABA with SABA Reliever or MART for Asthma

The following is a summary of “A network meta-analysis of the association between patient traits and response to regular dosing with ICS/long-acting β2-agonist plus short-acting β2 agonist reliever or maintenance and reliever therapy for asthma,” published in the July 2023 issue of Pulmonology by Yorgancıoğlu, et al.

In the treatment of moderate to severe asthma, there are two primary approaches: the use of a single inhaler maintenance and reliever therapy (MART) regimen or regular dosing with inhaled corticosteroid (ICS)/long-acting β 2 -agonist as maintenance therapy along with a separate short-acting β 2 -agonist reliever inhaler. Understanding how specific patient characteristics might influence the outcomes of these treatment strategies is of clinical importance. Researchers conducted a systematic literature review (SLR) and meta-analysis for a study to identify patient traits that could predict improved clinical outcomes with either regular dosing or MART in treating moderate to severe asthma.

The SLR encompassed 28 studies involving patients with moderate to severe asthma undergoing regular dosing or MART treatments. The studies reported on various patient traits and associated outcomes. Network meta-regressions were performed to assess the relative efficacy of regular dosing compared to MART regarding clinical outcomes, including exacerbation rate, time to first exacerbation, FEV 1 (forced expiratory volume in one second), reliever inhaler use, and adherence. The analysis did not reveal significant differences in the relative efficacy of regular dosing versus MART for any evaluated patient traits, including baseline lung function, ACQ (Asthma Control Questionnaire), age, BMI (Body Mass Index), and smoking history. However, some trends suggest that these traits influence treatment efficacy. The study also noted inconsistencies in reporting patient traits and outcomes across trials.

The study found that the patient traits examined had similar effects on the efficacy of regular dosing and MART in treating moderate to severe asthma. Nevertheless, the trends observed in the data warrant further analysis to identify additional traits or combinations of traits that could be of clinical interest. The study also emphasized the need for more consistent reporting of clinically important patient traits and outcomes in future research to enhance the quality of analyses in this field.

