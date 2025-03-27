Patients’ Perceptions of Uncomplicated Low Back Pain and Diagnostic Imaging

Photo Credit: gilaxia

The following is a summary of “Understanding patients’ perceptions of uncomplicated low back pain: a theory-informed qualitative study using the Common-Sense Self-Regulation Model,” published in the March 2025 issue of BMC Primary Care by Ruzycki et al.

Uncomplicated low-back pain (LBP) lacks serious underlying causes but remains challenging. Despite guidelines, diagnostic imaging is overused.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study on patient expectations and experiences of uncomplicated LBP.

They conducted a theory-guided qualitative study, recruiting patients with uncomplicated LBP for semi-structured interviews. The Common Sense–Self-Regulation Model (CS-SRM) guided the interview guide and analysis, identifying higher-level themes on patient-related drivers of unnecessary imaging.

The results showed that 13 participants (7 female) had uncomplicated LBP for a median of 5 years (IQR 2–20, range 1–30). Most saw LBP as permanent, while some believed it could be controlled. Coping mechanisms included social support, medication, and exercises. LBP affected emotional well-being, causing a sense of loss. Nearly all visited a primary care physician (n=11), and most had imaging (n=8), though many did not request it (n=8). Several sought validation and symptom-management advice rather than tests.

Investigators found that most patients with uncomplicated LBP did not request imaging. Interventions were more effective when they addressed patient concerns, validated suffering, explained causes, promoted self-management, and described LBP’s natural history.

