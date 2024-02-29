Patient’s Perspectives on the Effects and Use of a Risk Communication Tool for CVD

The following is a summary of “Patients’ views on usefulness and effects of a risk communication tool for cardiovascular disease: a qualitative analysis,” published in the February 2024 issue of Primary Care by Jensen, et al.

Effective risk communication is crucial for patients with conditions like hypertension, as understanding their risk can impact treatment adherence. For a study, researchers focused on assessing the perception of a risk communication tool for patients with elevated cardiovascular disease risk, using hypertension as a case study.

Conducted as part of a larger project involving a randomized controlled trial in general practice settings in the Region of Southern Denmark, we conducted semi-structured individual interviews with patients diagnosed with hypertension. These patients utilized an intervention consisting of a visual and dynamic cardiovascular risk communication tool supplemented by recurring emails offering advice on adopting a healthy lifestyle. Analysis was performed using Malterud’s Systematic Text Condensation.

The study comprised 9 interviews focusing on the impact of the intervention. The effectiveness of the IT setup significantly influenced adherence to the intervention. Positive outcomes were observed when the IT setup was perceived as user-friendly and accessible, while negative outcomes occurred when technical issues arose. Patients reported enhanced insight into their cardiovascular disease risk, although their perception of the intervention’s importance decreased when they had more severe comorbidities. The involvement of healthcare professionals, particularly general practitioners, was crucial for effective risk communication and treatment adherence. Patients expressed trust in their general practitioners, and their attitudes toward the intervention influenced patients’ perceptions of its usefulness. Despite increased awareness of cardiovascular disease risk, patients did not report heightened concern.

While patients reported increased insight into their cardiovascular disease risk, their level of concern remained unchanged. The findings underscored the importance of patients’ motivation and risk perception for treatment adherence. Moreover, the role of general practitioners is pivotal in implementing new tools for patients effectively.

Reference: bmcprimcare.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12875-024-02279-7