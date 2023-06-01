The following is a summary of “PACED QRS WIDTH IS ASSOCIATED WITH PACING-INDUCED CARDIOMYOPATHY IN PATIENTS RECEIVING LEADLESS PACEMAKERS: A MULTICENTER RETROSPECTIVE STUDY,” published in the March 2023 issue of Cardiology by Lee, et al.

Pacing-induced cardiomyopathy (PICM) is a complication that affects up to 15% of patients who receive transvenous pacemakers (TVP). Still, there is little information about its occurrence in patients who receive leadless pacemakers (LP).

The researchers identified patients with LP implantation from medical records at four different healthcare centers. PICM was defined as a decrease of ≥10% points in LVEF from pre-implant with a baseline EF of ≥50% with a post-implant EF ≥40% with at least 40% ventricular pacing. Logistic regression was used to identify predictors of developing PICM.

Of the 813 patients who received LP between November 2015 and January 2022, 342 met the inclusion criteria. The mean age of the included patients was 78.8 years, and 50.9% were female. The median time between LP implantation and follow-up echocardiogram was 7.4 months. PICM occurred in 32 (9.4%) patients, and those who developed PICM had a mean EF of 58.7%±6.6%. The paced QRS width was higher in patients with PICM than those without (175.1±21.5 vs.140.2±35.6). Univariate analysis revealed that PICM was associated with male sex, CAD, paced QRS width, and lower pre-implant EF. Multivariable analysis showed that PICM was significantly associated with paced QRS width.

They concluded that a higher degree of dyssynchrony in the paced QRS was associated with an increased risk of PICM after adjusting for other factors.

Source: jacc.org/doi/10.1016/S0735-1097%2823%2900449-7