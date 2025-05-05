Patients’ understanding and perception of erectile dysfunction: Hong Kong versus Europe.

To estimate the prevalence of Erectile dysfunction (ED) in a Hong Kong (HK) population, evaluate the understanding and perception of ED and compare results with the European Association of Urology (EAU) and The Urology Foundation Trust (TRTed-TUF) data.

A survey-based study was conducted between Dec 2023 and Mar 2024. The EAU and TRTed-TUF surveys were used as a template to design the current survey to ensure consistent reporting. Questions on the understanding of ED, healthcare seeking behaviour and awareness of treatment options were included. The survey was distributed via an online link to students and staff from The Hong Kong University (HKU) and to patients attending outpatient clinics at HKU Queen Mary Hospital.

616 responses were received from men aged 18-81 years. The prevalence of ED in our population was 51.8%. 53.2% (EAU 33.6%) were incorrect about what ED is, 54.0% (EAU 56.5%) knew that ED could be treated and 26.4% (TRTed-TUF 22%) were aware that ED could be a sign of heart disease. 73.6% (EAU, 26.3%) do not talk with anyone about ED. 88.3% (TRTed-TUF 77%) would be more likely to seek help if they knew ED was a sign of heart disease. Up to 32.6% (EAU 17.2%) have heard of alternative therapies to oral phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors.

ED awareness is low, and it is important to raise awareness possibly through charity campaigns, social media and education in primary care in order to detect underlying cardiovascular disease and reduce the impact of ED on psychosocial health.

