SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Patients With COPD Report HCPs Are a “Major Source of Stigma”

Apr 02, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Sohn J, Rochester E, Oluyase AO. Features of COPD That Lead to Stigmatisation and Its Consequences: A Framework Synthesis. COPD. 2025;22(1):2476435. doi:10.1080/15412555.2025.2476435

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Eleanor Rochester, MPH

    Photo Credit: LinkedIn

    Cicely Saunders International Research Assistant
    King’s College London
    London, UK

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

More Condition Spotlight: COPD

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement