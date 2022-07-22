Patients with migraine have balance impairment, which is associated with fear of falls, dizziness disability, and kinesiophobia, according to a study published in Headache. Debora Bevilaqua-Grossi, PT, PhD, and colleagues conducted a crosssectional study of patients diagnosed with episodic migraine with aura (MWA), migraine without aura (MWoA), and chronic migraine (CM), with 30 participants in each group, and 30 headache-free controls. Participants underwent evaluation, including the Sensory Organization Test (SOT) to assess balance impairment, and otoneurological examination, and completed questionnaires about fear of falls, dizziness disability, and kinesiophobia. All migraine groups had lower composite SOT scores than controls. MWA and CM groups exhibited greater vestibular and visual functional impairment compared with controls and those with MWoA. Fall events were documented more often among patients with migraine, and correlations were seen for SOT scores with fear of falls, dizziness disability, kinesiophobia, and migraine frequency.