Patterns and Risk Factors in ED Admissions for Eye Injuries Related to Falls in Adults

The following is a summary of “Trends and risk factors among adults admitted to the emergency department with fall-related eye injuries” published in the December 2023 issue of Emergency Medicine by Hreha, et al.

Falls may cause eye injuries in anybody, regardless of age. For a study, researchers sought to examine trends in fall-related eye injuries in working-age and older adults admitted to the ED from 2012 to 2021 and compared their risk factors. A retrospective cohort from the 2012–2021 NEISS databases was investigated. They utilized the Cochran-Armitage trend test to estimate fall-related ocular damage trends from 2012 to 2021. Multivariable logistic regression examined fall-related ocular injuries, demographics, accident-related surroundings, and disposition. Fall-related eye injuries were more common in older persons (9.0% to 17.4%) than working-age adults (3.7% to 7.1%) among 1,290,205 adults with eye injuries from 2012 to 2021.

Annual incidence rates of fall-related eye injuries among working-age and older individuals rose considerably over time (P ≤0.001). Fall-related ocular injuries were more likely in female (OR = 1.60, 95% CI = 1.39–1.83) and Black/African American (OR = 1.76, 95% CI = 1.47–2.10) patients. Compared to workshop equipment, home structures like doors and furnishings had the highest odds ratios for fall-related eye injuries (OR = 12.65, 95% CI = 10.00–16.01 and 11.65, 95% CI = 9.18–14.78).

Fall-related ocular injuries were more likely to need hospitalization (OR = 7.41, 95% CI = 5.78–9.52) following ED treatment than those who were discharged. Fall-related ocular injuries, particularly in older persons, are becoming more prevalent in ED patients and require inpatient treatment. The results recommended investigating fall prevention and eye protection strategies, particularly at home.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0735675723005156