Patterns of Hospice Referrals and Admissions in the ED

The following is a summary of “Hospice Care in the Emergency Department: An Evolving Landscape,” published in the January 2025 issue of Emergency Medicine by Hill et al.

Data on new hospice referrals and care pathways for individuals on hospice in the emergency department (ED) remain limited despite the growing emphasis on goal-concordant care.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to describe the characteristics and clinical course of individuals in the ED who received a new hospice referral or were already receiving hospice care.

They reviewed charts of all adults who visited the ED between January 2021 and July 2023. The study included a detailed analysis to capture relevant clinical data and care patterns (including all defined criteria).

The results showed that 6 individuals received a new hospice referral, with 4 primarily diagnosed with cancer, while 2 received palliative care consultations, and 3 were discharged to an inpatient hospice facility (hospice house). No repeat healthcare encounters occurred at the hospital. Additionally, 42% (31/74) of those already enrolled in hospice required hospital admission.

Investigators concluded that while new hospice referrals in the ED were possible, they were infrequent, and further research was needed to explore potential missed opportunities for goal-concordant care.

Source: pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39876714