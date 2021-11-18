This article is an evaluation of the examination of As multimorbidity, defined as two or more chronic health conditions, becomes the norm, patients are increasingly complex in primary care where most consultations take place. Degree of multimorbidity has been shown to be highly correlated with health care resource use and costs in a variety of contexts. Multimorbidity leads to polypharmacy, increased hospitalization and non-adherence, and increased potentially inappropriate medication. Despite this, evidence-based management guidelines for common chronic conditions are usually based on a single-disease paradigm and seldom take into account co-morbidities or patient complexity. The NICE guidelines and comprehensive review of the literature published 2016 recommend a shift in primary care towards systematic identification of patients with multimorbidity who need individually tailored management. Hence we conclude that High-quality patient-centred care requires context-bound understanding of the multimorbid population’s patterns of demographics, comorbidities and medication use. In Sweden, there is a national impetus to improve care of individuals with multimorbidity.

Reference link-https://academic.oup.com/fampra/article/38/2/132/5885160