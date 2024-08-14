PCOS Linked to Increased Odds of Eating Disorders

TUESDAY, Aug. 13, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is associated with an increased likelihood of any eating disorder, according to a review published online Aug. 8 in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

Laura G. Cooney, M.D., from the University of Wisconsin in Madison, and colleagues conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis to examine the prevalence of disordered eating/eating disorders among women with and without PCOS. Data were obtained from 20 articles, including 28,922 women with PCOS and 258,619 controls.

The researchers found that the odds of any eating disorder were increased for individuals with PCOS (odds ratio, 1.53), which persisted in studies in which PCOS was diagnosed by Rotterdam criteria (odds ratio, 2.88). Increased odds of bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder, and disordered eating were seen in PCOS, but not anorexia nervosa. Higher mean disordered eating scores were seen in PCOS, including on stratification by normal- and higher-weight body mass index. Most of the studies were of moderate quality, and no evidence of publication bias was seen.

“Care for women with PCOS should be individualized and contextualized with the knowledge of the negative impact of weight stigma or weight management in the setting of eating disorders,” the authors write.

