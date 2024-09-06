PCT, Glucose, and Cholesterol as Predictors in Klebsiella pneumoniae PLA

The following is a summary of “Prognostic risk factors for pyogenic liver abscess caused by Klebsiella pneumoniae,” published in the September 2024 issue of Gastroenterology by Lyu et al.

Pyogenic liver abscesses (PLA) caused by Klebsiella pneumoniae can vary in severity, but little is known about the specific factors contributing to organ dysfunction.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to identify the most common risk factors associated with clinical severity in patients with Klebsiella pneumoniae-induced pyogenic liver abscesses.

Using logistic regression analysis, they sought to identify factors associated with positive blood culture, septic shock, and ICU admission.

The results showed that in 200 patients, an elevated procalcitonin (PCT) level (P=0.03), higher glucose level (P=0.03), and lower total cholesterol (TC) level (P=0.01) were associated with a higher likelihood of positive blood bacteriological culture. Additionally, an increased PCT level (P=0.02) and lower TC level (P<0.01) were associated with an elevated risk of septic shock. Furthermore, a higher PCT level (P<0.01) was associated with a higher probability of ICU admission.

They concluded that in patients with PLA caused by Klebsiella pneumoniae, the PCT, glucose, and TC levels were associated with positive blood culture, septic shock, and ICU admission.

Source: bmcgastroenterol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12876-024-03391-9