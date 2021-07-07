The study aimed at characterising the incidence and exploring variables contributing to the persistence of PFD in pediatric feeding disorders (PFD) in short bowel syndrome (SBS). A retrospective single-center trial of SBS patients aged 6 months or younger. Data were gathered in 3 months, up to 2 years of age and up to 4 years of age every 6 months. Population and analysis was performed on population statistics, anthropometric data and nutrition support details. Of the 21 patients weaned off parenteral food, 57.1%, 81.0%, 90.5% and 100.0%, reached this age correspondingly at 12, 24, 36 and 48 months. 30.8%, 69.2%, 76.9% and 100% of the 13 patients weaned from enteral feeding achieved this by correspondingly 12, 24, 36 and 48 months.

The prevalence of PFD at 1, 2, 3 and 4 years was 100.0%, 76.5% and 68.8%, and 70.0%, respectively. In patients with a PFD resolution a median small bowel percentage was higher compared to the individuals who did not. A greater number of patients who have had a vomiting / history of postpyloric feeding need have been found in PFD patients compared to nonPFD patients, with the exception of the 4-year old age group. In children with SBS, PFD is common. Although the frequency diminishes with time, children with PFD still need more medical care than youngsters.

Reference: https://journals.lww.com/jpgn/Abstract/2021/03000/Pediatric_Feeding_Disorder_in_Children_With_Short.21.aspx