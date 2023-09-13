Pediatric Keloids: Reviewing Efficacy of Treatment Options

The following is a summary of “Pediatric Keloids and Review of the Efficacy of Current Treatment Modalities,” published in the July 2023 issue of the Dermatologic Surgery by Hirsch et al.

Keloids and hypertrophic scars result from excessive fibroblast proliferation and collagen deposition during wound healing, leaving patients with irritating and unattractive lesions. Despite the availability of numerous treatment options, keloids are notoriously resistant to therapy and have a high recurrence rate. Because many keloids begin to develop during childhood and adolescence, it is essential to determine which treatment options may be optimal for the pediatric population.

Researchers reviewed thirteen studies on the efficacy of treating keloids and hypertrophic scarring in the pediatric population. These investigations include 545 keloids in 482 patients under 18 years old. Numerous treatment modalities were employed, with multimodal treatment being the most prevalent (76%) option. There were 92 recurrences, for a total recurrence rate of 16.9%.

Data from the combined studies indicate that keloid development is less common before adolescence and that patients who have received monotherapy have higher recurrence rates than those who have received multimodal treatments. More well-designed studies with standardized outcomes assessment methods are required to increase their understanding of the optimal treatment for keloids in children.

Source: journals.lww.com/dermatologicsurgery/Abstract/2023/07000/Pediatric_Keloids_and_Review_of_the_Efficacy_of.8.aspx