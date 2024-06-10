SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Pediatric ultrasound practice in Italy: an exploratory survey.

Jun 10, 2024

Experts: Anna Maria Musolino,Monica Tei,Cristina De Rose,Danilo Buonsenso,Maria Chiara Supino,Stefania Zampogna,Annamaria Staiano,Massimiliano Raponi,Antonella Amendolea,Vincenzo Colacino,Laura Gori,Alessandro Manganaro,Riccardo Ricci,Victoria D'Inzeo,Salvatore Grosso,Alberto Villani,Rino Agostiniani

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Anna Maria Musolino

    Unit of Emergency Pediatrics, Department of Emergency, Admission and General Pediatrics, Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital (IRCCS), Rome, Italy.

    Monica Tei

    Clinical Pediatrics, Department of Mother and Child, Siena University Hospital, Viale Bracci 16, Siena, 53100, Italy. monicatei24@gmail.com.

    Cristina De Rose

    Department of Woman and Child Health and Public Health, Fondazione Policlinico Universitario Agostino Gemelli IRCCS, Rome, Italy.

    Danilo Buonsenso

    Department of Woman and Child Health and Public Health, Fondazione Policlinico Universitario Agostino Gemelli IRCCS, Rome, Italy.

    Maria Chiara Supino

    Unit of Emergency Pediatrics, Department of Emergency, Admission and General Pediatrics, Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital (IRCCS), Rome, Italy.

    Stefania Zampogna

    Department Pediatrics, Hospital of Crotone President of SIMEUP (Italian Society of Pediatric Emergency Medicine Urgency), Crotone, Italy.

    Annamaria Staiano

    Department of Translational Medical Sciences, Section of Pediatrics, University of Naples "Federico II", President of SIP (Italian Society of Pediatric), Naples, Italy.

    Massimiliano Raponi

    Management and Diagnostic Innovations and Clinical Pathways Research Area, Medical Directorate, Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital, IRCCS, Rome, 00165, Italy.

    Antonella Amendolea

    Pediatric Unit, Cecina Civil Hospital, Cecina, Italy.

    Vincenzo Colacino

    Health District of Central Friuli, Cividale del Friuli, Italy.

    Laura Gori

    Department of Maternal and Child Health, Santa Chiara Hospital, University of Pisa, Pisa, 56100, Italy.

    Alessandro Manganaro

    Pathology and Neonatal and Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, University Hospital G. Martino, Messina, Italy.

    Riccardo Ricci

    Professional Development, Continuing Education and Research, Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital (IRCCS), Rome, Italy.

    Victoria D'Inzeo

    Department of Cardiac Surgery, Cardiology and Heart and Lung Transplant, Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital (IRCCS), Rome, Italy.

    Salvatore Grosso

    Clinical Pediatrics, Department of Mother and Child, Siena University Hospital, Viale Bracci 16, Siena, 53100, Italy.

    Alberto Villani

    Unit of General Pediatrics, Department of Emergency, Admission and General Pediatrics, Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital (IRCCS), Rome, Italy.

    Rino Agostiniani

    Department of Pediatrics and Neonatology, San Jacopo Hospital, Via Ciliegiole 97, 51100, Pistoia, Italy.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement