SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Peer Referrals Improve PrEP Uptake, Persistence & Adherence

Feb 24, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Fan C, Yin Z, Li C, et al. Impact of peer referral on pre-exposure prophylaxis adherence and persistence among men who have sex with men: a cohort study in China. AIDS Behav. Published online February 10, 2025. doi:10.1007/s10461-025-04651-9

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement