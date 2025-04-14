PEGylated Niosomal Oxaliplatin Enhances Antitumor Breast Therapy

Photo Credit: iStock - Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen

The following is a summary of “Enhanced anticancer efficacy of oxaliplatin-loaded PEGylated niosomes in breast cancer treatment,” published in the April 2025 issue of Cancer Nanotechnology by Moghaddam et al.

Breast cancer continues to be one of the most commonly diagnosed malignancies among women worldwide, necessitating the development of more effective and targeted therapeutic strategies. In this study, an advanced drug delivery system was developed by formulating oxaliplatin-loaded PEGylated niosomes (PEG-Nio-OXA) using a Central Composite Design (CCD) optimization approach. This method specifically aimed to refine particle size and enhance drug entrapment efficiency (EE) for optimal delivery performance. The optimized niosomal formulation was evaluated for its antitumor efficacy against MCF-7 human breast cancer cells through a comprehensive in vitro investigation. Stability assessments demonstrated that the PEG-Nio-OXA nanoparticles remained structurally stable for up to two months when stored at 4 °C and exhibited controlled, pH-responsive drug release profiles. Cytotoxicity analysis revealed that PEG-Nio-OXA was selectively toxic to MCF-7 cells while maintaining biocompatibility with normal human foreskin fibroblasts (HFF), indicating a favorable safety margin.

Mechanistic evaluations further highlighted the induction of oxidative stress and apoptosis in cancer cells following treatment. Specifically, a notable increase in malondialdehyde (MDA, 98 µM) and reactive oxygen species (ROS) levels indicated elevated lipid peroxidation and oxidative damage. In parallel, enzymatic antioxidant responses, including superoxide dismutase and catalase, were significantly elevated (both at 90 U/mL), suggesting a compensatory defense mechanism. At the molecular level, gene expression analysis revealed significant upregulation of pro-apoptotic markers such as Bax, caspase-3, and caspase-9, along with downregulation of anti-apoptotic Bcl-2 and metastasis-associated markers MMP-2 and MMP-9, indicating suppression of cancer progression and metastatic potential.

Additionally, cell migration assays confirmed reduced motility of MCF-7 cells post-treatment, reinforcing the antimetastatic properties of the formulation. Collectively, the data support that PEGylated oxaliplatin-loaded niosomes provide a promising and effective platform for targeted breast cancer therapy by enhancing drug stability, promoting cancer cell apoptosis, modulating oxidative stress, and limiting tumor cell migration, thus offering potential translational value for future oncologic applications.

Source: cancer-nano.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12645-025-00309-2