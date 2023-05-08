To investigate the safety, efficacy, and surgical approach of percutaneous bladder calculi removal in adult patients with prior lower urinary tract reconstruction utilizing bowel using a single-institution database.

Twenty patients with prior history of lower urinary tract reconstruction (continent cutaneous urinary reservoir, augmentation enterocystoplasty with catheterizable channel, or ileal neobladder) who underwent percutaneous cystolitholapaxy from 2014-2020 were identified from an IRB-approved database. Analysis of patient demographics, operative details, stone composition, stone-free rates, recurrence, and associated complications was performed.

Percutaneous access and either ultrasonic lithotripter or laser lithotripsy was utilized to remove bladder stones. Over half of the patients also underwent concomitant renal stone removal via percutaneous removal or retrograde ureteroscopy. Postoperative CT imaging revealed complete bladder stone clearance in 90% of patients. There were no notable complications from percutaneous bladder stone removal and most patients were discharged either the same day or within twenty-four hours. Urine and stone analysis revealed infection was present in the majority of patients. Bladder stones recurred in 45% of patients after more than two years of follow-up, on average.

Percutaneous cystolitholapaxy is a safe and effective approach for the removal of moderate-sized bladder calculi in adults with prior lower urinary tract reconstruction utilizing bowel. Its efficacy and minimally invasive nature make it the approach of choice at our institution.

