Percutaneous Mechanical Support During PCI in Chronic Total Occlusion

The following is a summary of “National Trends of Percutaneous Mechanical Support Utilization During Percutaneous Coronary Interventions in Chronic Total Occlusion,” published in the August 2023 issue of the Cardiovascular Disease by Al-Khadra et al.

Coronary chronic total occlusion (CTO) frequently occurs in individuals diagnosed with multivessel coronary artery disease. Percutaneous coronary artery (PCI) interventions have demonstrated favorable outcomes in patients with chronic total occlusion (CTO). However, the data concerning mechanical circulatory support in chronic total occlusion percutaneous coronary interventions needs to be better established from a medical standpoint. Researchers aimed to examine the patterns in utilization and periprocedural complications within this population. Utilizing the National Inpatient Sample database from 2011 to 2019, they identified individuals diagnosed with chronic total occlusion (CTO) and subsequently underwent percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). Using the Cochran-Armitage method, they examined the existence of a linear pattern in utilizing mechanical circulatory support (MCS) during those medical procedures and the accompanying periprocedural complications.

A cumulative count of 208,123 individuals who received a chronic total occlusion (CTO) diagnosis and underwent percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) between 2011 and 2019 was observed. Among this population, 6,319 patients received mechanical circulatory support (MCS) during the procedure. The patients in the MCS group exhibited characteristics commonly observed in medical settings. They had a slightly higher average age (67.4 years compared to 66.4 years), a lower proportion of female individuals (24.0% compared to 26.4%), and a similar representation of African-American individuals (9.4% compared to 8.8%). Additionally, they had a greater prevalence of co-existing medical conditions such as coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure, and atrial fibrillation (P <0.001 for all). By employing the Cochrane-Armitage method, investigators have identified a medically significant linear increase in the utilization of mechanical circulatory support (MCS) procedures.

The number of cases has risen from 269 (1.4% of total points) in 2011 to 990 patients (7.0% of actual cases) in 2019. Through the utilization of multivariable logistic regression analysis, it was determined that female gender, renal failure, alcohol abuse, coagulopathy, and fluid and electrolyte disorders are autonomous indicators of mortality in chronic total occlusion percutaneous coronary intervention procedures supported by mechanical circulatory support systems (P ≤0.007). In summary, the employment of mechanical circulatory support (MCS) in chronic total occlusion (CTO) percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures has been on the rise in recent years. The presence of female gender and renal failure are independently correlated with an increased mortality risk.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0002914923003132