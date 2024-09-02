SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Performance evaluation of the glycated hemoglobin A1c analyzer for point-of-care testing compared with laboratory-based devices: a multicenter validation study.

Sep 02, 2024

Experts: Yiwen Zhou,Fan Yang,Mi Zhou,Baishen Pan,Beili Wang,Wei Guo,Wenqi Shao,Jing Zhu

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Yiwen Zhou

    Department of Laboratory Medicine, Zhongshan Hospital, Fudan University, Shanghai, China.

    Fan Yang

    Department of Endocrinology, Drum Tower Hospital affiliated to Nanjing University Medical School, Branch of National Clinical Research Center for Metabolic Diseases, Nanjing, China.

    Endocrine and Metabolic Disease Medical Center, Drum Tower Hospital affiliated to Nanjing University Medical School, Nanjing, China.

    Mi Zhou

    Department of Laboratory Medicine, Zhongshan Hospital, Fudan University, Shanghai, China.

    Baishen Pan

    Department of Laboratory Medicine, Zhongshan Hospital, Fudan University, Shanghai, China.

    Department of Laboratory Medicine, Wusong Branch, Zhongshan Hospital, Fudan University, Shanghai, China.

    Beili Wang

    Department of Laboratory Medicine, Zhongshan Hospital, Fudan University, Shanghai, China.

    Department of Laboratory Medicine, Wusong Branch, Zhongshan Hospital, Fudan University, Shanghai, China.

    Cancer Center, Shanghai Zhongshan Hospital, Fudan University, Shanghai, China.

    Wei Guo

    Department of Laboratory Medicine, Zhongshan Hospital, Fudan University, Shanghai, China.

    Department of Laboratory Medicine, Wusong Branch, Zhongshan Hospital, Fudan University, Shanghai, China.

    Cancer Center, Shanghai Zhongshan Hospital, Fudan University, Shanghai, China.

    Department of Laboratory Medicine, Xiamen Branch, Zhongshan Hospital, Fudan University, Xiamen, China.

    Wenqi Shao

    Department of Laboratory Medicine, Zhongshan Hospital, Fudan University, Shanghai, China.

    Jing Zhu

    Department of Laboratory Medicine, Zhongshan Hospital, Fudan University, Shanghai, China.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisementt