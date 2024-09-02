Performance evaluation of the glycated hemoglobin A1c analyzer for point-of-care testing compared with laboratory-based devices: a multicenter validation study.

In this dual-center study, we assessed the BioHermes A1C EXP M13 system for point-of-care (POC) HbA1c testing against two NGSP-certified HPLC instruments, the Bio-Rad D100 and Tosoh G8. Analyzing 605 samples, we evaluated the A1C EXP’s reproducibility, sensitivity, specificity and impact of anemia on HbA1c measurements. The device showed excellent reproducibility with CVs under 2.4% and high sensitivity and specificity for diabetes diagnosis-98.1% and 96.8% against D100, and 97.1% and 96.7% against G8. Passing-Bablok regression confirmed a close correlation between A1C EXP and the HPLC instruments, with equations = 0.10625 + 0.9688x (D100) and = 0.0000 + 0.1000x (G8), and Bland-Altman plots indicated mean relative differences of -1.4% (D100) and -0.4% (G8). However, in anemic samples, A1C EXP showed a negative bias compared to HPLC devices, suggesting that anemia may affect the accuracy of HbA1c results. The study indicates that A1C EXP is a reliable POC alternative to laboratory assays, albeit with considerations for anemic patients.

