Performance of RAO200E and DFT015 IOLs in Visual Acuity and Halo Size

The following is a summary of “Comparing an advanced monofocal with a non-diffractive extended depth of focus intraocular lens using a mini-monovision approach: Comparing advanced intraocular lenses set for mini-monovision,” published in the October 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Zeilinger et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to compare interindividual differences in visual performance between an advanced monofocal and a non-diffractive extended depth of focus intraocular lens using a mini-monovision approach.

They examined 48 patients (96 eyes) with bilateral age-related cataracts, 1 group received an advanced monofocal IOL RAO200E (RayOne EMV™, Rayner), and the other group a non-diffractive extended depth of focus IOL DFT015 (Acrysof IQ Vivity™, Alcon) in both eyes. The target refraction for both groups was mini-monovision. After 3 months, monocular and binocular distance corrected and uncorrected distance (CDVA/UDVA), intermediate (DCIVA/UIVA) and near visual acuity (CDNVA/UNVA), contrast sensitivity, binocular defocus curves, halometry, and a quality of vision questionnaire were compared.

The results showed that CDVA, DCIVA at 66 cm, and DCNVA at 40 cm were -0.10±0.10, 0.15±0.11, and 0.32±0.16 logMAR for the RAO200E and -0.10±0.10, 0.12±0.10, and 0.27±0.16 logMAR for the DFT015, respectively, with no significant difference observed. An important difference was found in monocular DCIVA, DCNVA for the dominant eye, and in monocular UNVA for both the dominant and non-dominant eye, with values of 0.28±0.14, 0.48±0.22, 0.46±0.21, and 0.41±0.20 logMAR for the RAO200E and 0.14±0.10 (P =0.023), 0.35±0.16 (P =0.008), 0.30±0.14 (P =0.001), and 0.21±0.10 (P =0.003) logMAR for the DFT015, respectively. Additionally, the RAO200E group showed significantly smaller halo sizes, while the DFT015 group exhibited significantly better distance-corrected defocus curves at -2.5 (P =0.031), -2.0 (P =0.03), and -1 diopter (P =0.03) of defocus.

Investigators concluded that there were no significant differences in distance corrected or uncorrected binocular visual acuity for far, intermediate, and near distances between the advanced monofocal IOL RAO200E and the non-diffractive extended depth of focus IOL DFT015 in a mini-monovision setting.

Source: ajo.com/article/S0002-9394(24)00482-3/abstract