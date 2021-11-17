As a fundamental program requirement, the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) requires resident doctors to be educated in evidence-based medicine (EBM). Despite the major emphasis on EBM, graduate medical education is far from evidence-based, and urology is a field where medical education research (MER) is especially scarce. Researchers want to discuss the obstacles and possibilities associated with doing significant medical education research in urology training programs. According to research, the rigor of MER might be substantially higher. The nature of GME necessitates the adoption of diverse study designs by researchers. Furthermore, the unique function of residents as both learners and study subjects, as well as the faculty’s dual duty as researcher and educator, provide hurdles to conducting research.

There is a significant possibility for urology resident education quality and efficiency to be improved and innovated. To exploit this possibility, rigorous MER is essential, and the basic key is mentor development and teamwork.

For latest news and updates Email-id is invalid By signing up, you will receive emails about Physician's Weekly products and you agree to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Reference:https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11934-020-00997-w