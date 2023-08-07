Perinatal Outcomes: A Comparative Study of Women with and without Epilepsy

The following is a summary of “Comparison of Perinatal Outcomes for Women With and Without Epilepsy: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis,” published in the March 2023 issue of Neurology by Mazzone et al.

Epilepsy pregnant women require engagement, information, and planning for better outcomes. Researchers conducted a retrospective study to compare perinatal outcomes in women with and without epilepsy. They searched multiple databases and performed manual searches. Two authors extracted data and assessed the risk of bias using PRISMA and NOS checklists. Pooled ORs or mean differences with 95% CI were reported from meta-analyses using random effects (I2 >50%) or fixed effects (I2 <50%).

The results showed the meta-analysis of 8,313 articles, 76 included. Women with epilepsy had increased odds of the following outcomes during pregnancy: miscarriage (12 articles, 25,478 pregnancies; OR, 1.62; 95% CI, 1.15-2.29), stillbirth (20 articles, 28,134,229 pregnancies; OR, 1.37; 95% CI, 1.29-1.47), preterm birth (37 articles, 29,268,866 pregnancies; OR, 1.41; 95% CI, 1.32-1.51), and maternal death (4 articles, 23,288,083 pregnancies; OR, 5.00; 95% CI, 1.38-18.04). Neonates born to women with epilepsy also had increased odds of congenital conditions (29 articles, 24,238,334 pregnancies; OR, 1.88; 95% CI, 1.66-2.12), neonatal intensive care unit admission (8 articles, 1,204,428 pregnancies; OR, 1.99; 95% CI, 1.58-2.51), and neonatal or infant death (13 articles, 1,426,692 pregnancies; OR, 1.87; 95% CI, 1.56-2.24). The risk of poor outcomes increased with greater use of antiseizure medication.

Investigators concluded that women with epilepsy experience poorer perinatal outcomes. Optimizing antiseizure medication before and during pregnancy is essential.

Source: jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaneurology/article-abstract/2802275?resultClick=3