Perinatal Outcomes and Results in 189 ICSI Cycles of Couples with Asthenozoospermic Men and Flagellar Defects Analyzed by TEM

The following is a summary of “Results and perinatal outcomes from 189 ICSI cycles of couples with asthenozoospermic men and flagellar defects assessed by transmission electron microscopy,” published in the November 2023 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Boursier, et al.

Do people who have flagella ultrastructural defects, which can be categorized into three types (dysplasia of the fibrous sheath [DFS], primary flagellar dyskinesia [PFD], and non-specific flagellar abnormalities [NSFA]), have lower chances of success with intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) or worse outcomes for the mother or baby? For a study, researchers sought to look back at 189 ICSI cycles from 80 men who had spermatozoa flagellum ultrastructural flaws (DFS [n = 16]; PFD [n = 14]; NSFA [n = 50]) and compare them to a control group (n = 97). Cycles were looked at together. Each ICSI attempt’s fresh and frozen cell transfers were considered.

They used a multivariate logistic regression and a generalized linear mixed model to see how the TEM trait affected the main ICSI results. This was done so that the findings would not be treated as independent. The main results of ICSI, such as the rate of fertilization, the rate of pregnancy and delivery, and the total rate of pregnancy and delivery, could not be predicted by the TEM genotype. The total number of pregnancies in the different TEM subgroups ranged from 29.0 to 43.3%, while the rate in the control group was only 36.8%.

The total number of live births ranged from 24.6 to 36.7%, while in the control group it was only 31.4%. There was no rise in losses, babies born before they’re due, babies with low birth weights, or babies with birth defects. The total success rates of ICSI for patients with ultrastructural flagellar defects are encouraging. These defects are a rare cause of male infertility that is often linked to a genetic cause. The results for both the mother and the baby in the group were also positive.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1472648323004285