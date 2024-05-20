SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Periodontal inflammatory and microbial profiles in healthy young African Americans and Caucasians.

May 20, 2024

Contributors: Samer Sabbagh,Reuben Adatorwovor,Sreenatha Kirakodu,Marcia V Rojas-Ramirez,Mohanad Al-Sabbagh,Dolphus Dawson,Jussara Gonçalves Fernandes,Manuela Maria Viana Miguel,Alejandro Villasante-Tezanos,Luciana Shaddox

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Samer Sabbagh

    Department of Oral Health Practice, Periodontology Division, College of Dentistry, University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky, USA.

    Reuben Adatorwovor

    Department of Biostatistics, College of Public Health, University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky, USA.

    Sreenatha Kirakodu

    Center for Oral Health Research, College of Dentistry, University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky, USA.

    Marcia V Rojas-Ramirez

    Department of Oral Health Practice, Division of Oral Medicine, Oral Diagnosis, and Oral Radiology, University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky, USA.

    Mohanad Al-Sabbagh

    Department of Oral Health Practice, Periodontology Division, College of Dentistry, University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky, USA.

    Dolphus Dawson

    Department of Oral Health Practice, Periodontology Division, College of Dentistry, University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky, USA.

    Jussara Gonçalves Fernandes

    Center for Oral Health Research, College of Dentistry, University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky, USA.

    Manuela Maria Viana Miguel

    Center for Oral Health Research, College of Dentistry, University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky, USA.

    Division of Periodontics, Institute of Science and Technology - São Paulo State University (Unesp), São José dos Campos, São Paulo, Brazil.

    Alejandro Villasante-Tezanos

    Department of Preventive Medicine and Population Health, University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, Galveston, Texas, USA.

    Luciana Shaddox

    Department of Oral Health Practice, Periodontology Division, College of Dentistry, University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky, USA.

    Center for Oral Health Research, College of Dentistry, University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky, USA.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement