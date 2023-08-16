Perioperative TNF Inhibitors and Hip Arthroplasty Survival in Inflammatory Arthritis

The following is a summary of “Perioperative treatment with TNF inhibitors does not affect survival of total hip arthroplasty in inflammatory arthritis: A registry-based cohort study,” published in the June 2023 issue of the Seminars in Arthritis and Rheumatism by Martino et al.

This study aimed to examine the effect of perioperative exposure to TNF inhibitors (TNFi) on the long-term prognosis of total hip arthroplasty (THA) in patients with inflammatory arthritis from a sizeable regional register of arthroplasty procedures (RIPO). This study is a retrospective examination of RIPO data about THAs conducted between 2008 and 2019. Cross-matching with administrative databases was utilized to identify patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), and primary osteoarthritis (OA), as well as the procedures of interest.

Three distinct patient cohorts were identified: perioperative TNFi-treated patients (6 months before or after surgery), perioperative non-biologic/targeted-synthetic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (biologic or targeted-synthetic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs), and OA patients. Survival rates (using any revision surgery as an endpoint) were not substantially different between perioperative TNFi users and non-bDMARD/tsDMARD patients (p = 0.713) and between TNFi-treated and OA controls (p = 0.123) after a 5-year average follow-up.

At the most recent available follow-up, 2.5% of TNFi cohort patients, 3% of non-bDMARD/tsDMARD cohort patients, and 0.8% of OA cohort patients had revision surgery. No statistically significant differences were observed in comparing the risk of postoperative infection and aseptic loosening between groups. The risk of revision surgery is not elevated in patients with inflammatory arthritis exposed to TNFi perioperatively. The findings support the long-term safety of this class of molecules for implant survival.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0049017223000434