WEDNESDAY, Aug. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Black adults have higher population-level incidence of peripheral endovascular intervention (PVI) and are more likely to experience adverse events after PVI, according to a study published in the July 19 issue of Circulation.

Noting that PVI is the primary revascularization strategy for peripheral artery disease (PAD), Anna K. Krawisz, M.D., from the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, and colleagues examined data from fee-for-service Medicare beneficiaries aged 66 years and older from 2016 to 2018 to examine the incidences of femoropopliteal PVI among Black and White adults. The composite outcome was death and major amputation within one year of PVI.

The researchers found that Black and White beneficiaries underwent 928 and 530 PVIs per 100,000 beneficiaries, respectively. Compared with White adults, Black adults who underwent PVI were younger, were more likely to be female, and had a higher burden of diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and heart failure. Black adults were more likely than White adults to undergo PVI for chronic limb-threatening ischemia (61.0 versus 49.9 percent). Black race was strongly associated with the composite outcome at one year. After adjustment for socioeconomic status, the association persisted, but it was eliminated after adjustment for comorbidities.

“This analysis emphasizes the critical need for increased clinical and health system efforts targeting the Black population to reduce the downstream effects of a higher prevalence of PAD and more advanced PAD and a greater likelihood of major amputation or death after PVI in the Black population relative to the White population,” the authors write.

Several authors disclosed financial ties to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries.

