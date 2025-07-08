Peripheral Intravenous Catheter Replacement Should Be Considered After 3 Days

Photo Credit: iStock.com/Portra

Bloodstream infection risk rises sharply after 3 days of peripheral IV catheter use, suggesting replacement by day 4 may help prevent serious complications.

The risk of bloodstream infections (BSIs) in patients with peripheral intravenous catheters (PIVCs) increases sharply after 3 days of catheter maintenance, according to findings published in JAMA Network Open.

“We observed the highest risk of BSIs with PIVCs for dwell times of more than 3 days compared with shorter dwell times and found that 80% of BSIs with PIVCs occurred after day 4,” wrote Marie-Céline Zanella, MD, and colleagues.

The study analyzed associations between PIVC dwell time and BSI risk, a controversial topic with conflicting data. The observational cohort study focused on all patients with at least 1 PIVC insertion on the upper extremity at Geneva University Hospitals between January 1, 2016, and February 29, 2020.

Among a total of 371,061 PIVCs, the median patient age was 63 years, and 51% were women. Dwell times were 1 to 2 days for 38% of the PIVCs, 3 to 4 days for 32%, and more than 4 days for 30%. During the study period, 61 BSIs occurred.

The instantaneous hazard BSIs with PIVCs were low during the first 2 days of catheter maintenance, then rapidly increased until day 11, according to the study. Among the 371,061 PIVCs, only 6534 had a dwell time that extended beyond 11 days.

“A high risk of BSIs with PIVCs was observed after 3 days (vs ≤3 days) of dwell time (adjusted OR [AOR], 13.55; 95% CI, 5.44-34.00; P <.001),” researchers reported, “and remained increased thereafter.”

AORs for BSIs were 8.53 with more than 4 days, 5.38 with more than 5 days, and 7.63 with more than 6 days of dwell time, the study found.

Sensitivity analyses produced similar results.

Of the 61 BSIs during the study, 49 (80%) occurred after day 4. Ten of the 49 BSIs were due to Staphylococcus aureus.

“Our results have important clinical implications; it is conceivable that after day 3, the indication of PIVC maintenance therapy should be challenged and PIVC replacement at least considered, and, at day 4, replacement should be routinely performed,” the authors wrote. “Other preventive measures aimed at reducing extraluminal PIVC contaminations (eg, antimicrobial impregnated dressing) and allowing prolonged PIVC catheterization could be considered.”