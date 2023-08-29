The following is a summary of “Effect of Peripheral Magnetic Stimulation on Acute and Chronic Pain After Surgery: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis,” published in the July 2023 issue of Pain by Park et al.

Peripheral magnetic stimulation (PMS) is a promising medical modality to manage postoperative pain. Researchers conducted a comprehensive analysis to evaluate the impact of premenstrual syndrome (PMS) on both acute and chronic postoperative pain. MEDLINE, Cochrane CENTRAL, EMBASE, ProQuest Dissertations, and clinical trials.gov databases were systematically queried from their inception until May 2021. Researchers incorporated investigations of any research design encompassing patients aged 18 years or older undergoing any surgical procedure that administered perioperative pain management strategies and assessed postoperative pain.

Seventeen randomized controlled trials and one nonrandomized clinical trial were incorporated into the review. Thirteen of the 18 studies observed a positive correlation between premenstrual syndrome (PMS) and postoperative pain scores. In researchers, meta-analysis, peripheral magnetic stimulation demonstrated greater efficacy compared to sham or no intervention during the initial 7 days following surgery (mean difference [MD] -1.64 on a 0 to 10 numerical rating score, 95% CI -2.08 to -1.20, I2 = 77%, 6 studies, 231 patients). This was also observed at 1 and 2 months post-surgery (mean difference [MD] -1.82, 95% CI -2.48 to -1.17, I2 = 0%, 3 studies, 104 patients; and MD -1.96, 95% CI -3.67 to -.26, I2 = 84%, 3 studies, 104 patients, respectively).

No significant differences were observed in terms of persistent pain at 6 and 12 months following the surgical procedure, acute postoperative opioid usage, or occurrence of adverse events between the study groups. The findings are constrained by heterogeneity, predominantly low-quality studies, and low-quality evidence. A well-designed and adequately masked clinical trial is required to conclusively establish the advantages of peripheral magnetic stimulation administered during the perioperative phase. This review assesses the effectiveness and safety of premenstrual syndrome (PMS) in managing postoperative pain. The findings aid in clarifying the role of premenstrual syndrome (PMS) in controlling postoperative pain and highlight areas where further research is needed.

