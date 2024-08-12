SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Personalized neoantigen vaccines as early intervention in untreated patients with lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma: a non-randomized phase 1 trial.

Aug 12, 2024

Experts: Szymon J Szymura,Lin Wang,Tiantian Zhang,Soung-Chul Cha,Joo Song,Zhenyuan Dong,Aaron Anderson,Elizabeth Oh,Vincent Lee,Zhe Wang,Sapna Parshottam,Sheetal Rao,Jasper B Olsem,Brandon N Crumpton,Hans C Lee,Elisabet E Manasanch,Sattva Neelapu,Larry W Kwak,Sheeba K Thomas

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Szymon J Szymura

    Stephenson Lymphoma Center, Beckman Research Institute and Hematologic Malignancies Research Institute, City of Hope, Duarte, CA, USA.

    Lin Wang

    Department of Computational and Quantitative Medicine, Beckman Research Institute and Hematologic Malignancies Research Institute, City of Hope, Duarte, CA, USA.

    Tiantian Zhang

    Stephenson Lymphoma Center, Beckman Research Institute and Hematologic Malignancies Research Institute, City of Hope, Duarte, CA, USA.

    Soung-Chul Cha

    Stephenson Lymphoma Center, Beckman Research Institute and Hematologic Malignancies Research Institute, City of Hope, Duarte, CA, USA.

    Joo Song

    Division of Hematopathology, Department of Pathology, City of Hope, Duarte, CA, USA.

    Zhenyuan Dong

    Stephenson Lymphoma Center, Beckman Research Institute and Hematologic Malignancies Research Institute, City of Hope, Duarte, CA, USA.

    Aaron Anderson

    Stephenson Lymphoma Center, Beckman Research Institute and Hematologic Malignancies Research Institute, City of Hope, Duarte, CA, USA.

    Elizabeth Oh

    Stephenson Lymphoma Center, Beckman Research Institute and Hematologic Malignancies Research Institute, City of Hope, Duarte, CA, USA.

    Vincent Lee

    Stephenson Lymphoma Center, Beckman Research Institute and Hematologic Malignancies Research Institute, City of Hope, Duarte, CA, USA.

    Zhe Wang

    Stephenson Lymphoma Center, Beckman Research Institute and Hematologic Malignancies Research Institute, City of Hope, Duarte, CA, USA.

    Sapna Parshottam

    Department of Lymphoma and Myeloma, The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, USA.

    Sheetal Rao

    Department of Lymphoma and Myeloma, The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, USA.

    Jasper B Olsem

    Department of Lymphoma and Myeloma, The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, USA.

    Brandon N Crumpton

    Department of Lymphoma and Myeloma, The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, USA.

    Hans C Lee

    Department of Lymphoma and Myeloma, The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, USA.

    Elisabet E Manasanch

    Department of Lymphoma and Myeloma, The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, USA.

    Sattva Neelapu

    Department of Lymphoma and Myeloma, The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, USA.

    Larry W Kwak

    Stephenson Lymphoma Center, Beckman Research Institute and Hematologic Malignancies Research Institute, City of Hope, Duarte, CA, USA. lkwak@coh.org.

    Sheeba K Thomas

    Department of Lymphoma and Myeloma, The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, USA.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisementt