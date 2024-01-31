Perspectives from Experts: Future Directions of Allergen Immunotherapy for Allergic Rhinitis

The following is a summary of “Future Directions of Allergen Immunotherapy for Allergic Rhinitis: Experts’ Perspective,” published in the January 2024 issue of Allergy & Immunology by Pfaar, et al.

The sole disease-modifying therapeutic option now accessible is allergen immunotherapy, often known as AIT. This treatment is widely utilized all over the globe. To offer the audience the authors’ perspectives on these themes, researchers, for a study, sought to address seven significant unmet demands for the future development of AIT and to provide the readership with the authors’ positions.

A worldwide group of specialists in artificial intelligence and technology (AIT) have defined seven significant factors for the future position of AIT, carried out a study of the existing literature, and provided an agreed-upon stance on these subjects. The following were some of the aspects that have been discussed and agreed upon by the authors: alternative routes of allergen application in AIT; the potential of recombinant vaccines; the role of allergy diagnosis based on component-resolved diagnosis for AIT composition; the impact of COVID-19 vaccination for further innovations in AIT; the potential of combining biologics with AIT; future innovations in high-risk children and adolescents; and the future regulatory position on AIT.

Within the scope of the study, several unfulfilled demands and issues pertaining to AIT have been discussed. The perspectives and personal stances of researchers with regard to these seven characteristics have also been dwelt upon.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2213219823010152